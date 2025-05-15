Lupin Q4 Results 2025: Top Management Decodes The Stellar Net Profit Jumps 112%

Lupin posted a stellar 115% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹772 crore for Q4 FY25, surpassing analyst expectations. Revenue rose 14.2% to ₹5,667 crore, driven by strong growth in North America, which contributed 41% of global sales. EBITDA surged 32.5% to ₹1,321 crore with margins improving to 23.3%. The quarter saw seven USFDA ANDA approvals and two new launches in the US, cementing Lupin’s position with 138 generics in its largest market. Catch top insights as Ramesh Swaminathan breaks down the numbers with Shailendra Bhatnagar.