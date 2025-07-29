Maharashtra Temples & Trusts Can Now Invest In Stock Markets, Mutual Funds! Check Details

Maharashtra's iconic temples and charitable trusts could soon become active investors in India’s financial markets. With a sweeping reform effective July 21, 2025, Maharashtra state government has opened the gates for public trusts to allocate up to 50% of their corpus in mutual funds and market-linked securities. For decades, public trusts—be it religious institutions, social welfare organizations, or educational charities—were largely confined to traditional instruments such as fixed deposits and post office schemes. Any deviation into riskier assets required cumbersome, case-by-case permissions from the Charity Commissioner but that changes now. Catch Sakshi Batra explaining this mega move.