Manipal Health Enterprises Sets Price Band For Rs 9,275 Crore IPO, Opens July 29

Bengaluru-based Manipal Health Enterprises, which operates the Manipal Hospitals network, will launch its maiden public issue for subscription on July 29. The IPO has been priced in the range of Rs 560-590 per share.

At the upper end of the price band, its market capitalisation would be around Rs 77,607.26 crore, sharply lower than the earlier planned valuation of about Rs 1 lakh crore.

The Temasek- and Dr Ranjan Pai-backed company is raising Rs 9,275 crore via initial public offering (IPO) which consists of fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 8,000 crore, and an offer-for-sale of 2.16 crore equity shares worth Rs 1,275.2 crore.

Manipal Hospitals is second largest hospital chain by number of hospitals, operating 49 hospitals with over 12,600 beds across more than 24 cities.

Tune in to watch as Sakshi Batra speaks exclusively to Dilip Jose - Managing Director and CEO at Manipal Hospitals to understand the growth outlook and vision for the company ahead.