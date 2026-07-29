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Manipal Health IPO Opens Today: Is ₹77,000 Cr Valuation Justified? Expert Decodes

Manipal Health IPO Opens Today: Is ₹77,000 Cr Valuation Justified? Expert Decodes

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 29, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026, 12:54 PM IST

 

Manipal Health IPO has opened for subscription, drawing attention as one of India's biggest healthcare IPOs. With 49 multi-specialty hospitals and around 6,800 operational beds, the company has a strong presence, especially in South India. Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & Head of Research, Globe Capital, believes the IPO is fairly priced at a valuation of around ₹77,000 crore, leaving limited room for strong listing gains. While the hospital chain offers a solid business model and long-term growth potential, investors seeking quick listing profits may need to remain cautious. Watch this video for the complete IPO analysis and investment outlook.

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