Marico Q1 Beats Estimates | MD Saugata Gupta Decodes Growth, Margins & FMCG Demand

Marico has delivered a strong set of Q1 results, beating Street expectations on profit, EBITDA and margins. Consolidated net profit jumped 25% year-on-year to ₹630 crore, while revenue rose nearly 23% to ₹3,957 crore. EBITDA also grew 25%, with margins expanding to 20.7%, reflecting healthy operational performance. In this exclusive conversation with Business Today Television, Sakshi Batra speaks to Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO, Marico Ltd., to decode the company's Q1 performance, demand trends across urban and rural markets, margin outlook, commodity cost dynamics and growth strategy. Watch the management share its outlook on consumption, pricing, profitability and the road ahead for India's FMCG sector, along with key insights for investors tracking Marico and the broader consumer space.