Marico Q1 Results: Revenue Surges 23% | Top Management Decodes The Growth Blueprint & Outlook

Marico Q1 Results: Reported a solid Q1 with EBITDA up 4.6% YoY to ₹655 Cr, and profit rising 8.2% to ₹513 Cr, even as margins declined to 20.1% from 23.7% YoY. Revenue surged 23.3% YoY to ₹3,259 Cr, driven by key brands like Saffola (up 28%) and Parachute, which saw 31% revenue growth despite volume decline and higher copra prices. International business showed strength, especially in MENA (+42%) and Bangladesh (+17%). Marico remains confident in its medium-term growth strategy, aiming for double-digit revenue growth, 25%+ CAGR in Foods, and improved margins in H2 FY26. Beardo and other digital-first brands are also expected to reach double-digit EBITDA by FY26. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar in conversation with Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO, Marico decoding the Q1 results