Market Bloodbath: Iran War Shock, Sensex Crashes 2500 Points, Rs 11 Lakh Crore Wiped Out

Indian markets witnessed a massive sell-off as global tensions from the escalating Iran war rattled investor sentiment. Triggered by strikes on key energy infrastructure, the shockwaves hit Wall Street before dragging down Asian markets, with Dalal Street suffering its worst fall in 15 months. The Sensex plunged nearly 2,500 points while the Nifty dropped over 760 points, wiping out more than ₹11 lakh crore in investor wealth. The sell-off was deepened by HDFC Bank turmoil, continued FII outflows, surging crude prices, and a weakening rupee. Despite some domestic support, analysts warn of further volatility ahead.