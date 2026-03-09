Market Bloodbath: What Should Mutual Fund Investors Do? | Shweta Rajani

Amid heavy selling across markets, investors are worried as indices break key support levels and portfolios turn red. In this conversation, Shweta Rajani, Head of Mutual Funds at Anand Rathi Wealth, explains why the current market correction may not be as alarming as it appears. She notes that the NIFTY 50 has corrected about 10% from its peak, which historically is a normal movement for equity markets. According to long-term data, markets often see average corrections of around 15% every year. Rajani highlights that even after major crises such as the Global Financial Crisis and the COVID-19 market crash, investors who stayed invested for three to five years earned strong double-digit returns. Her advice: don’t panic - use corrections as an opportunity to invest.