Market Cap Doesn't Matter; Focus On Long-Term Business Growth, Says Prateek Agrawal

In this episode of Market Guru on Business Today TV, Prateek Agrawal, Managing Director and CEO of Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, discusses the debate between large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap investing. Agrawal argues that the size of a company should not be the primary factor in investment decisions, as the valuation equation is driven by growth rather than 'cap' size. He emphasizes that investors should seek out businesses with strong, continuous long-term growth potential that allow them to transition from one category to the next—small to mid, or mid to large. Agrawal suggests focusing on specific themes and spaces, such as digitisation or renewable energy, where companies can establish dominant positions. He notes that while large-cap stocks may offer lower volatility, high-growth opportunities exist across the spectrum, including the electric vehicle (EV) sector and capital markets. The discussion highlights the importance of identifying industry leaders regardless of their current market capitalisation to ensure sustained portfolio growth.