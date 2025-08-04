Business Today
Market Caution Continues | Govt Cues Awaited Post Indo-US Trade Tensions

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 4, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 4, 2025, 6:01 PM IST

Markets rebounded on Monday after five weeks of heavy selling, with the Nifty closing 155 points higher at 24,722. This bounce came as the index tested its 21-week moving average. Despite weak Q1 earnings, lack of an Indo-US trade deal, and regulatory concerns, metals, auto ancillaries, and midcaps led gains. Stocks like GMDC, NetWeb, and Endurance Technologies saw sharp upmoves. Broader indices also showed strength, with a 3:2 advance-decline ratio. While July ended with a 3.5% drop, the outlook now hinges on earnings and policy cues to revive sentiment.

