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Market Commentary: Amit Goel On Market Outlook, Global Cues & The Next Big Trigger

Market Commentary: Amit Goel On Market Outlook, Global Cues & The Next Big Trigger

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 12, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026, 4:43 PM IST

Market Commentary with Amit Goel, Co-Founder & Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, explores the key factors shaping the Indian markets. From global cues and rising oil prices to West Asia tensions and ongoing volatility, Amit Goel shares his outlook on the market’s next move. The discussion also looks at key triggers investors should watch, sector trends, earnings, and the broader market environment. What could drive the next leg of the market? Which risks could keep sentiment cautious? Tune in for Amit Goel’s views on the road ahead for equities, key opportunities, potential risks, and the triggers that could shape market direction in the near term.

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