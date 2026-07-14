Market Commentary LIVE | DSP Quant Fund & Multi Allocation Fund | Aparna Karnik

Welcome to Business Today TV. In this episode of Market Commentary, Shailendra Bhatnagar sits down with Aparna Karnik, Fund Manager and Head of Quantitative Investment and Analytics at DSP Mutual Fund, to decode the evolving psychology of the markets post-geopolitical de-escalation in West Asia. Karnik shares deep insights into managing the DSP Quant Fund and the ₹10,000-crore DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund. Discover the inner workings of multi-style quantitative models, factor cycles, and the role of algorithms in creating alpha without human bias. Learn how DSP strategically navigates large-cap and mid-cap stocks, adapts to earnings inflections, and tactically shifts asset allocations across domestic equities, global tech giants like Nvidia, and commodities to build an all-weather portfolio engineered for drawdown protection.