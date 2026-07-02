Market Commentary LIVE: Gold, Silver & Crude Oil Outlook | Kunal Shah, Nirmal Bang

Stay ahead of the markets with Business Today Television as we decode the biggest trends driving commodities and global markets. In this exclusive conversation with Business Today, Kunal Shah, Head of Commodity Research at Nirmal Bang, shares his outlook on gold, silver, crude oil, copper and agricultural commodities. Will gold rebound after the recent correction? Is silver a value buy? Why does he expect Brent crude to fall further towards $65 a barrel? We also discuss the outlook for the US dollar, Japanese yen, central bank gold buying, China's strategic reserves, natural gas and the impact of monsoon trends on agri commodities. Catch expert insights on where smart money is moving and the top commodity investment ideas for the months ahead.