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Market Commentary LIVE: Nifty Near 24,000 | Devarsh Vakil Decodes Expiry Day Strategy

Market Commentary LIVE: Nifty Near 24,000 | Devarsh Vakil Decodes Expiry Day Strategy

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 30, 2026,
  • Updated Jun 30, 2026, 4:33 PM IST

In this episode of Market Commentary, Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities, joins Shailendra Bhatnagar to decode India’s market outlook for H2 2026. As a volatile quarter ends, Devarsh Vakil notes that currency and crude worries are fading, setting the stage for strong foreign capital inflows. He urges investors to become overweight on banking and finance (BFSI), recommending a 30% portfolio allocation given attractive valuations and robust 17.7% credit growth. HDFC Securities highlights Shriram Finance, Jana Small Finance Bank, Reliance, and Persistent Systems while advising caution on FMCG due to a 40% monsoon deficit. Finally, he views precious metals as bottoming out, recommending a 10% allocation to gold and silver.

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