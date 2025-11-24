Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Market Commentary LIVE: Sensex Nifty LIVE | IT Stocks On Rally | PSUs In Focus

Market Commentary LIVE: Sensex Nifty LIVE | IT Stocks On Rally | PSUs In Focus

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 24, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 24, 2025, 2:58 PM IST

Markets enter a new week with strong momentum as Nifty holds gains of 2-2.5% for November and reclaims its recent high of 26,240, setting the tone ahead of monthly F&O expiry. Market expert Deven Choksi, MD of DR Choksi FinServ, says sentiment remains optimistic driven by robust Q2 earnings, improving margins and consumption expected to pick up strongly in the second half supported by tax savings and GST reductions. He believes India is positioned for sustained growth through FY26-27 and sees potential for Nifty to touch 30,000 by early 2026. Choksi expects FII flows to revive post US-India trade deal and predicts rupee recovery towards 87 levels. He remains positive on large-cap IT, PSU banks and India Stack opportunities, while advising caution in mid- and small-caps until valuations normalize.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended