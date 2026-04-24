Market Commentary LIVE | Today’s Market Action, Nifty Outlook | Gaurav Dua

Markets witnessed sharp profit booking as benchmark indices slipped, with the Nifty 50 falling below 24,000 amid heavy selling in IT stocks. The decline was led by steep cuts in Infosys, HCL Tech, and L&T Mindtree, dragging the Nifty IT index significantly lower. Market breadth remained weak, with selling pressure across sectors. In this episode of Market Commentary, Gaurav Dua shares his outlook on the current correction, calling it a consolidation phase rather than a trend reversal. He highlights stock-specific opportunities in the broader market, cautious stance on IT, and preference for private banks, FMCG, and select industrial plays. Tune in for key insights on strategy, sectoral outlook, and what investors should do in this volatile phase.