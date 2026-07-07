Market Commentary LIVE: Top Stocks, Sector Trends & Nifty Outlook With Siddhartha Khemka

Indian markets are extending their winning streak as the Nifty is climbing above the 24,500 mark and the Sensex is continuing its upward momentum. Is this rally sustainable, and where should investors position themselves ahead of the Q1 earnings season? In this edition of Market Commentary, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research – Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, is sharing his outlook on banking, financials, IT, autos, midcaps, and the broader market. He is also discussing earnings expectations, sector-specific opportunities, foreign investor flows, crude oil, the rupee, and the key macro triggers driving Dalal Street. Join us LIVE as we decode the market action, identify potential outperformers, and understand what investors should watch in the sessions ahead.