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Market Commentary | Prateek Nigudkar On Nifty Outlook, Top Stocks & Market Strategy

Market Commentary | Prateek Nigudkar On Nifty Outlook, Top Stocks & Market Strategy

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 3, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026, 4:42 PM IST

Dalal Street extends its winning streak as the Nifty climbs near the 24,600 mark and the Sensex posts another strong rally, backed by a stronger rupee, easing crude oil prices, improving FII inflows and upbeat Q1 earnings. In this edition of Business Today TV's Market Commentary, Prateek Nigudkar, Senior Fund Manager at Shriram AMC, shares his outlook on the ongoing rally, corporate earnings and sectoral opportunities. The discussion covers autos, power, pharma, hospitals, diagnostics, banks, NBFCs, IT, defence and power equipment, while also analysing the impact of FCNR(B) inflows, rupee strength and global market trends. Is this the beginning of a sustained bull run, and which sectors could outperform in the months ahead? Watch the complete conversation.

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