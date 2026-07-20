Market Commentary | Shweta Rajani On Mutual Funds, Market Strategy & Top Investment Ideas

Welcome to Business Today TV! In this insightful mutual fund review, we are joined by Shweta Rajani, Head of Mutual Funds at Anand Rathi Wealth, to decode the latest trends shaping fund portfolios. Discover why SIP inflows into mid and small-cap funds remain remarkably resilient, and learn about the strategic sectoral shifts fund managers are executing - increasing bets on banking and healthcare while trimming exposure to IT and oil & gas. Shweta shares expert insights on top fund recommendations, highlighting the unique active management strategies behind the Invesco Focused Fund and Bandhan Large & Mid-Cap Fund. Tune in to understand current cash deployment levels, market valuations, and why maintaining a four-to-five-year investment horizon is absolutely essential for navigating today's equity landscape!