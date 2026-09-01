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Market Commentary: Where Is The Next Big Opportunity? | Asit Bhandarkar

Market Commentary: Where Is The Next Big Opportunity? | Asit Bhandarkar

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 1, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026, 5:12 PM IST

Despite India’s stellar 7.8% Q1 GDP growth, why are Dalal Street's benchmark indices feeling the heat? In this episode of Market Commentary, we decode the market's mixed reaction with Asit Bhandarkar, Senior Fund Manager - Equity , JM Financial AMC. We dive deep into how a resilient Indian economy is defying global chaos, surging crude prices, and rising bond yields. Discover the market's hottest growth pockets as Asit reveals exactly why mid-cap IT, auto ancillaries, NBFCs, and private sector banks are dominating his portfolio, while mainstream IT takes a backseat. Is this the ultimate bottom-up, stock-specific market? Tune in for expert wealth creation strategies, sector-by-sector analysis, and the definitive roadmap for navigating today's market volatility. Hit like, subscribe, and stay ahead of the curve!

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