Market Commentary With Arun Kejriwal: Markets Stall Again Amid Global Weakness

The Nifty continued to demonstrate strong resilience, refusing to slip below the 26,000 mark and holding firm near 26,100 despite broader market weakness. After touching a record high of 26,248, the index is on track for a powerful weekly close - signalling optimism and the possibility of more upside ahead. Meanwhile, global cues remain soft with the Nasdaq correcting 8.5% over the past two weeks due to heavy profit-booking in frothy asset classes including Bitcoin and AI-driven tech stocks. Back home, the market breadth favours bears, yet autos have emerged as standout gainers ahead of November sales data. Strong moves were seen in M&M, Maruti, Escorts and Hero MotoCorp, while PSU banks such as SBI and Indian Bank continue to scale fresh highs. Despite mild profit-booking, sentiment remains upbeat as traders eye potential trade-deal announcements and the possibility of a Santa-rally in December.