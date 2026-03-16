Market Correction Opportunity? Deven Choksey On Stock Picking Now

With the market correcting nearly 14%, investors are asking whether this is the right time to deploy fresh money. In this conversation, Deven Choksey, Managing Director of DRChoksey FinServ, explains why the correction could be creating selective opportunities in quality businesses. He points to strong order visibility and long-term prospects for companies like Larsen & Toubro, especially with infrastructure growth and potential reconstruction opportunities in the Gulf region, including the United Arab Emirates. Choksey highlights that valuations for the Nifty 50 are now near historical comfort zones, making stock selection crucial. He also advises investors to deploy money gradually through SIPs or staggered investments rather than investing all at once, while focusing on fundamentally strong large-cap and select mid-cap companies.