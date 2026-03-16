Market Correction Strategy: How To Build A Buy List During A Market Fall | Arun Kejriwal

Markets have been extremely volatile with frequent sharp declines in benchmark indices like the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, leaving many investors worried. In this conversation, market expert Arun Kejriwal explains why corrections are a natural part of market cycles and how investors should prepare instead of reacting emotionally. He emphasizes building a medium-to-long term investment strategy, creating a thoughtful “buy list” of fundamentally strong companies rather than chasing short-term themes. Kejriwal highlights the importance of sectors like banking that support economic growth and advises caution toward companies overly dependent on exports amid global uncertainty. The key takeaway: use market weakness to research, plan and rebuild a portfolio for the next three years, instead of blindly following stock tips.