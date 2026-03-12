Business Today
Market Crash Amid Oil Surge? Devang Shah Decodes | Live Market Commentary

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 12, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 12, 2026, 5:41 PM IST

Markets remain under intense pressure as rising crude oil prices and escalating tensions in West Asia rattle global investors. With Brent Crude hovering above $100, concerns are growing about inflation, GDP growth, the rupee and India’s current account deficit. In this Market Commentary episode, we speak with Devang Shah, Head of Fixed Income at Axis Mutual Fund, to understand how bond markets are reacting to the crisis. Shah explains the impact of crude prices on inflation, interest rates and currency movements, while also discussing the role of Reserve Bank of India interventions in stabilising bond yields. The conversation also explores the outlook for India’s GDP, rupee depreciation risks and what investors should consider when allocating money to bonds and fixed-income strategies during volatile times.

