Mr. Patil analyzes IT sector rebound, citing US-China trade deal and attractive valuations

In the latest episode of Market Guru, Shailendra Bhatnagar speaks with Mahesh Patil, CIO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, about the bull rally in the IT sector following the U.S.-China agreement to slash tariffs for 90 days. Speaking on the trade deal, he said that higher tariffs could have impacted the U.S. economy and pushed it into a recession. Patil noted that uncertainty around local IT stocks has eased after the U.S.-China trade deal, and the earlier negative outlook on U.S. growth has now softened. Nifty IT is now more attractive, having significantly underperformed earlier. Valuations are more reasonable, and companies are generating healthy cash flows and dividends. Listen in