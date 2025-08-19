Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Market Expert Sudip Bandyopadhyay's Top Be In New Age Tech Stocks?

Market Expert Sudip Bandyopadhyay's Top Be In New Age Tech Stocks?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 19, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 19, 2025, 5:12 PM IST

Ola Electric surged on Rare Earths news, but Market Expert Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Group Chairman, Inditrade Capital warn that the company faces steep challenges—loss of market leadership, weak service networks, and heavy costs despite its Gigafactory plans. Bajaj and TVS remain well ahead in the EV race. Beyond Ola, however, other new-age tech stocks are showing promise. Delhivery, Nykaa, PB Fintech, and even Eternal are emerging as stronger plays with improving fundamentals and robust businesses. Nykaa’s beauty platform continues to deliver, PB Fintech has regained investor trust, and Delhivery shows green shoots with potential for alpha gains. Listen in

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended