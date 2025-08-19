Market Expert Sudip Bandyopadhyay's Top Be In New Age Tech Stocks?

Ola Electric surged on Rare Earths news, but Market Expert Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Group Chairman, Inditrade Capital warn that the company faces steep challenges—loss of market leadership, weak service networks, and heavy costs despite its Gigafactory plans. Bajaj and TVS remain well ahead in the EV race. Beyond Ola, however, other new-age tech stocks are showing promise. Delhivery, Nykaa, PB Fintech, and even Eternal are emerging as stronger plays with improving fundamentals and robust businesses. Nykaa’s beauty platform continues to deliver, PB Fintech has regained investor trust, and Delhivery shows green shoots with potential for alpha gains. Listen in