Market Fall Deepens | Oil Hovers Near $100, Nifty Slips - Sanjay Sinha Explains What Next

Markets are under pressure as crude oil surges above $100 amid escalating tensions in West Asia, triggering panic selling across sectors. In this detailed market discussion, Sanjay Sinha, Founder of Citrus Advisors, explains how investors should navigate the current volatility. Sinha highlights three key factors shaping the near-term market outlook: crude oil prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, and developments in global conflict zones. While short-term risks remain high, he believes history shows that major market rallies often begin during crises—such as after the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and the COVID‑19 pandemic. He outlines a three-pronged investment strategy: balancing cyclicals and defensives, staggering investments during market declines, and building portfolios with a long-term wealth-creation perspective rather than chasing short-term moves.