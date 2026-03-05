Market Fall? Don’t Panic! Dhirendra Kumar’s Big Advice For Mutual Fund Investors

What should mutual fund investors do when markets turn volatile? In this insightful conversation, Dhirendra Kumar shares calm, practical advice for long-term investors. Drawing from decades of market experience, he explains why corrections and global events-from wars to geopolitical tensions-often create panic but rarely change long-term investing fundamentals. Kumar urges investors to stay disciplined, continue their SIPs and avoid emotional decisions driven by market noise. He also cautions against chasing thematic funds, calling many of them “stories designed to be sold rather than held.” Instead, he stresses diversification and a long-term mindset, especially for goals like retirement. If you’re worried about market volatility, SIP cancellations, or the flood of new mutual fund categories, this discussion offers clear guidance on how investors should navigate uncertain markets.