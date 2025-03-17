Market Guru | Exclusive: Dinshaw Irani | How To Survive & Thrive In Uncertain Markets?

The Indian stock markets remain under pressure, with Sensex and Nifty registering their fifth consecutive monthly decline in February—their longest losing streak since 1996. A combination of global economic uncertainties, FII outflows, and weak Q3 earnings has fueled widespread selling on Dalal Street.

However, the market saw a brief respite, snapping its three-week losing streak in the week ending March 7, as Sensex and Nifty climbed nearly 2%. Despite this recovery, momentum faded in the second week, with benchmarks settling 0.7% lower. The initial rebound was driven by value buying in beaten-down mid and small-cap stocks, supported by strong Q3 GDP data, lower inflation, improved industrial output, and stable crude prices.

In the third week, market movements remained mixed, with Sensex declining 0.67% over the last five sessions, while Nifty gained 0.69%. On March 17 (Monday), Nifty closed 0.53% higher, and Sensex ended the day up 0.48%, reflecting cautious optimism.

Join Dinshaw Irani, CEO, Helios Capital, in this edition of Market Guru, as he unpacks market trends, investment strategies, and the outlook for investors navigating these uncertain times.