Market Guru | Jyotivardhan Jaipuria On Trump Tariffs: How Should Investors Respond?

US President Donald Trump has unveiled a sweeping tariff policy, imposing a 26% import duty on Indian goods as part of his new 'Liberation Day' trade agenda. Aimed at cutting foreign dependency and targeting what he calls "unfair trade practices," this move could have significant repercussions for Indian markets. What does this mean for Indian exports, key sectors, and foreign investments? Will trade flows take a hit, or could new opportunities emerge amid the disruption? To decode the impact, tune in to this special edition of Market Guru with Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, Founder & MD, Valentis Advisors. Which sectors are most at risk? How will markets react? And what should investors do next? Don’t miss this critical market analysis.

