Market Guru LIVE | Abhay Agarwal On Market Bottoming & Top Sector Bets

Dalal Street shows strong signs of recovery with a sharp 2,000-point rebound from recent lows, even as global uncertainties persist. In this edition of Market Guru, Abhay Agarwal shares his outlook on whether markets have bottomed out after the recent correction. He highlights a clear shift in investor sentiment, with markets moving beyond West Asia tensions and focusing on opportunities. Agarwal explains how his fund used the correction to add high-conviction stocks and increase allocations, especially in mid and small caps. From portfolio strategy to sectoral insights and views on crude, gold, and IT, this conversation offers a comprehensive market perspective. Is the worst behind us? Are better returns ahead? Tune in for expert insights.