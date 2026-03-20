Market Guru LIVE: Rupee At 93 & Crude Impact | What’s Next For Markets?

Global markets and Dalal Street are witnessing intense volatility amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, rising crude prices, and macro uncertainty. In this insightful conversation, Satish Ramanathan, CIO - Equity at JM Financial AMC, breaks down how investors should navigate this turbulent phase. He highlights the impact of oil prices, inflation risks, and interest rate outlook on Indian equities while emphasizing resilience in corporate earnings. Despite fear-driven sentiment, he suggests staying invested with a diversified strategy and using corrections as buying opportunities. Banking and large-cap stability plays remain key. For long-term investors, this phase could offer attractive entry points, provided volatility is managed with discipline and a structured investment approach.