Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
Market Guru LIVE: Rupee At 93 & Crude Impact | What’s Next For Markets?

Market Guru LIVE: Rupee At 93 & Crude Impact | What’s Next For Markets?

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 20, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 20, 2026, 3:23 PM IST

Global markets and Dalal Street are witnessing intense volatility amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, rising crude prices, and macro uncertainty. In this insightful conversation, Satish Ramanathan, CIO - Equity at JM Financial AMC, breaks down how investors should navigate this turbulent phase. He highlights the impact of oil prices, inflation risks, and interest rate outlook on Indian equities while emphasizing resilience in corporate earnings. Despite fear-driven sentiment, he suggests staying invested with a diversified strategy and using corrections as buying opportunities. Banking and large-cap stability plays remain key. For long-term investors, this phase could offer attractive entry points, provided volatility is managed with discipline and a structured investment approach.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended