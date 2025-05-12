Market Guru | Mahesh Patil On Market Outlook, SIP Strategy And Indo-Pak Tensions

In this edition of Market Guru, Mahesh Patil, CIO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, shares his market outlook amid global uncertainty and Indo-Pak tensions. Patil highlights the RBI’s accommodative stance, expects strong double-digit earnings growth, and sees transformative potential in India’s defence sector. He believes Indian defence companies are poised to tap into global markets, with defence stocks currently at reasonable valuations. He also shares insights on the improved outlook for BFSI from a regulatory lens, rising investments in the power sector—especially renewables—and reduced uncertainty around Indian IT stocks following the US-China trade deal.