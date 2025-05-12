Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Market Guru | Mahesh Patil On Market Outlook, SIP Strategy And Indo-Pak Tensions

Market Guru | Mahesh Patil On Market Outlook, SIP Strategy And Indo-Pak Tensions

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • May 12, 2025,
  • Updated May 12, 2025, 6:29 PM IST

In this edition of Market Guru, Mahesh Patil, CIO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, shares his market outlook amid global uncertainty and Indo-Pak tensions. Patil highlights the RBI’s accommodative stance, expects strong double-digit earnings growth, and sees transformative potential in India’s defence sector. He believes Indian defence companies are poised to tap into global markets, with defence stocks currently at reasonable valuations. He also shares insights on the improved outlook for BFSI from a regulatory lens, rising investments in the power sector—especially renewables—and reduced uncertainty around Indian IT stocks following the US-China trade deal.

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended