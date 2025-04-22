Market Guru: Manish Jain Of Mirae Asset Shares FY26 Outlook & Top Investment Strategies

Markets on a Winning Streak! Is It Time to Reposition Your Portfolio?

Indian equity markets are on a roll! The Sensex and Nifty have extended their rally for the second straight day this week, marking six consecutive sessions of gains. As of 13:50, the Nifty was trading at 24,179.75 (+0.22%) and the Sensex at 79,598.01 (+0.24%). With Indian indices like the Nifty, Bank Nifty, and Sensex ranking among the top global performers in the past month, optimism is high.

A calm Dollar Index, stable U.S. 10-year bond yields, and steady crude prices are supporting the bullish sentiment. But with the April F&O monthly expiry approaching on Thursday, could we see some profit booking ahead? On this episode of Market Guru on Business Today TV, anchor Shailendra Bhatnagar is joined by Manish Jain, Chief Strategy Officer & Director at Mirae Asset Capital Markets, to decode the market rally and what lies ahead. Is it time to rotate into beaten-down sectors? Are PSU banks setting up for a breakout? What should investors stay away from in this run-up? Get all the answers along with expert strategy insights and actionable ideas to navigate FY26 smartly. Tune in now for a power-packed conversation!