Market Guru: Mayuresh Joshi On Navigating Markets As Trump's Tariffs Hit India

Global markets are rattled as the US imposes fresh tariffs on Chinese goods — now at a staggering 104%. Apple leads Wall Street losses, the Dow plunges over 4,500 points in four days, and the S&P 500 flirts with bear market territory. Asia-Pacific indices have also turned red, while Indian markets — Nifty and Sensex — are reeling under pressure.

Nifty: 22,377.60 ▼158.25 (−0.70%)

Sensex: 73,808.45 ▼418.62 (−0.56%)

But amidst the chaos, there’s a silver lining: crude oil prices have slipped to April 2021 lows. This could be a game-changer for India's current account and key sectors like aviation, oil marketing companies (OMCs), and paint manufacturers.

