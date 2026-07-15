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Market Guru | Mihir Vora, CIO, TRUST Mutual Fund | Investment Strategy For 2026

Market Guru | Mihir Vora, CIO, TRUST Mutual Fund | Investment Strategy For 2026

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 15, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 15, 2026, 6:23 PM IST

 

In this Episode of Market Guru at Business Today TV, Shailendra Bhatnagar sits down with Mihir Vora, CIO at Trust Mutual Fund, to decode Dalal Street's remarkable resilience amidst renewed West Asia tensions and surging crude oil prices. Vora explains why the cooling global AI frenzy is making Indian equities highly attractive to foreign investors, detailing his strategic portfolio bets across premium consumption, private banking, and defense. Discover why Trust Mutual Fund continues to find massive terminal value in the small and mid-cap space, how the 'China Plus One' shift is sparking a renaissance in pharma, and why the rapid rise of AI productivity tools might permanently reset structural growth expectations for traditional Indian IT stocks. Tune in for expert wealth creation strategies!

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