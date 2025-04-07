Market Guru: Prateek Agrawal. Where Should You Invest As Global Trade War Fears Rattle Markets?

It’s a bloodbath on Dalal Street as Indian markets reel under the impact of fresh US tariffs. The Nifty plunged 742 points to close at 22,161.60, while the Sensex crashed 2,226 points to end at 73,137.90—one of the worst single-day falls in recent months. The tariff shockwaves have sent global markets tumbling too, with US stock futures down over 1,500 points. As fears of a prolonged trade war escalate, major economies including China, the EU, and Canada are preparing retaliatory moves. With market sentiment shaken and volatility on the rise, investors are left asking—where do the opportunities lie in such uncertain times? In this special episode of Market Guru on Business Today TV, Prateek Agrawal, MD & CEO of Motilal Oswal AMC, joins us to decode the current crash and offer sharp insights into how investors can navigate this turbulence. Will Pharma offer shelter, or remain volatile throughout the year? Which sectors are likely to be worst hit by Trump’s tariffs? And how long could this downward trajectory last? Get expert answers and actionable strategies to help you make money even in a falling market. Tune in to Business Today TV for clarity amid chaos and subscribe for more expert-led investing insights.