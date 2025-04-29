Market Guru | Rupen Rajguru On Market Outlook, Investment Strategy, Trending Sectors

Join us for an insightful conversation with Rupen Rajguru, Head of Equity Investment & Strategy at Julius Baer India, as he unpacks the current macro challenges shaping the global economic landscape. Amid trade imbalances, and market jitters triggered by Trump's Tariffs and policies, Rajguru shares his perspective on the ripple effects for Indian markets. He discusses the market outlook, the sectors investors should focus on, sectors to avoid, and offers a strategic roadmap for navigating volatile environment. Don't miss this expert take on building a resilient investment portfolio.