Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Market Guru | Rupen Rajguru On Market Outlook, Investment Strategy, Trending Sectors

Market Guru | Rupen Rajguru On Market Outlook, Investment Strategy, Trending Sectors

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 29, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 29, 2025, 4:08 PM IST

Join us for an insightful conversation with Rupen Rajguru, Head of Equity Investment & Strategy at Julius Baer India, as he unpacks the current macro challenges shaping the global economic landscape. Amid trade imbalances, and market jitters triggered by Trump's Tariffs and policies, Rajguru shares his perspective on the ripple effects for Indian markets. He discusses the market outlook, the sectors investors should focus on, sectors to avoid, and offers a strategic roadmap for navigating volatile environment. Don't miss this expert take on building a resilient investment portfolio.

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended