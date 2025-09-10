Business Today
Market Guru With Abhay Agarwal: Is Indo-US Thaw A Sign For Dalal Street Bulls?

Market Guru With Abhay Agarwal: Is Indo-US Thaw A Sign For Dalal Street Bulls?

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  New Delhi,
  Sep 10, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 10, 2025, 5:09 PM IST

Markets surged today with the Nifty crossing the 25,000 mark, led by strong gains in IT and banking stocks. Infosys, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI all added significant weight to the index, while Oracle Finance rallied on the back of stellar results from its US parent. Broader markets too joined the momentum, with midcaps and smallcaps in firm control. We also saw a major block deal in Kotak Bank and strong action in newly-listed Vikram Solar after a robust earnings report. Joining us on the show is Abhay Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Piper Serica PMS, who shares his views on market sentiment, FPI flows, tariff concerns, and where he is spotting new investment opportunities across EMS, pharma, and digital platforms.

