Market Guru With Daljeet Kohli On Tariff War, Crude Oil, And Rupee Fall Impact On Nifty & Sensex

Global trade tensions have come roaring back—and India isn’t spared. The US has announced new tariffs on China, the world’s second-largest economy and top trading nation, raising some duties to a staggering 104%. And now, India has also been hit:

26% tariffs on Indian exports to US and additional 25% tariffs on auto and spare parts exports. The tariffs send the Indian markets in downtrend?

Nifty: 22,401.70 (−134.15 | −0.60%)

Sensex: 73,829.00 (−398.08 | −0.54%)

Crude oil has slipped to April 2021 lows, providing a silver lining for India’s balance sheet. FIIs dumped ₹5,000 crore in Indian equities

DIIs bought ₹3,097 crore, cushioning the fall. In this special episode of Market Guru on Business Today TV, Daljeet Kohli, Head of Equity at Roha Asset Managers LLP, dissects the market carnage, shares his take on what’s next, and offers clear-eyed strategies for investors. Will Nifty crack further or bounce back soon? Are there safe havens in this volatility? How should you position your portfolio now? From global trade shockwaves to domestic market resilience, get all the insights you need to navigate the storm.