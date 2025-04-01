Market Guru With Mihir Vora: Unlock Wealth In FY26 With High Growth Mutual Funds

Stock Market Live: Nifty & Sensex Start Vikram Samvat 2082 on a Weak Note | Market Guru | Business Today TV

It's the first day of Vikram Samvat 2082, marking the beginning of the Financial Year 2025-26 (FY26). While the previous year (2024-25) ended on a positive note with 5% gains, the start of the new Samvat hasn't been as promising. After an initial upside, the Nifty 50 lost momentum and fell sharply. As of 11:30 AM on Tuesday, April 1st, Nifty was trading at 23,239.25, down 280.10 points (1.19%), while the Sensex tumbled 1,086.70 points (1.40%) to 76,328.23. The market weakness was led by Nifty IT, which fell 2.2%, followed by Financial Services with a 1.9% decline. Other sectors, including Pharma, Metal, Private Banks, Realty, Oil & Gas, and Auto, also contributed to the downside. On the other hand, a few sectors managed to hold their ground, with Nifty Media gaining 1.7% and PSU Banks inching up by 0.23%. With such a shaky start to FY26, the big question remains—how will this new financial year pan out? Where do the best investment opportunities lie, and which sectors should investors avoid? To help you navigate the markets, Business Today TV presents a special edition of 'Market Guru', featuring Mihir Vora, Chief Investment Officer at TRUST Mutual Fund. He shares expert insights on investment strategies, top mutual funds, and market trends to watch out for in FY26.