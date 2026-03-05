Market Isn’t The Enemy - Your Behaviour Is | Dhirendra Kumar’s Final Advice

In this insightful conversation, Dhirendra Kumar shares his most important advice for mutual fund investors navigating volatile markets. According to Kumar, the biggest enemy for investors is not the market, the regulator, or the economy - it is their own behaviour. Investors often know the right principles like buying low, staying disciplined with SIPs, and keeping costs low, yet fail to follow them during market corrections. Kumar stresses that wealth creation comes from temperament and patience, not constantly chasing new funds or market trends. He also explains how investors should evaluate mid-cap and small-cap losses, and when diversification may be necessary. His message is simple: stay disciplined, avoid panic decisions, and focus on long-term investing to truly benefit from compounding.