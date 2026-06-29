Market LIVE: What's Next For Nifty? Anshul Saigal Decodes The Market Strategy

Dalal Street looks set for a strong July as markets start the final stretch of June with upbeat sentiment, falling oil prices, a weaker dollar, and sharp corrections in gold and silver. In this episode of Market Guru, Shailendra Bhatnagar speaks with Anshul Saigal, CIO & Founder, Saigal Capital Advisors, on where money may flow next as equities regain momentum. They discuss the broad rally in small and mid-caps, the opportunity in exporters, financials, housing finance, MFIs, and energy-linked stocks, and why India’s macro backdrop looks stronger than in past cycles. The conversation also covers FII flows, rupee strength, precious metals weakness, and whether the worst for Indian equities is now behind us. Tune in for a sharp, market-focused read on Q1 and beyond.