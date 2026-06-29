Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
Market LIVE: What's Next For Nifty? Anshul Saigal Decodes The Market Strategy

Market LIVE: What's Next For Nifty? Anshul Saigal Decodes The Market Strategy

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 29, 2026,
  • Updated Jun 29, 2026, 3:23 PM IST

Dalal Street looks set for a strong July as markets start the final stretch of June with upbeat sentiment, falling oil prices, a weaker dollar, and sharp corrections in gold and silver. In this episode of Market Guru, Shailendra Bhatnagar speaks with Anshul Saigal, CIO & Founder, Saigal Capital Advisors, on where money may flow next as equities regain momentum. They discuss the broad rally in small and mid-caps, the opportunity in exporters, financials, housing finance, MFIs, and energy-linked stocks, and why India’s macro backdrop looks stronger than in past cycles. The conversation also covers FII flows, rupee strength, precious metals weakness, and whether the worst for Indian equities is now behind us. Tune in for a sharp, market-focused read on Q1 and beyond.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended