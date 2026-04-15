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Market Master Nilesh Shah, Kotak AMC's Big Warning To Investors Says Don’t Try To Time Markets!

Market Master Nilesh Shah, Kotak AMC's Big Warning To Investors Says Don’t Try To Time Markets!

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra / Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 15, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 15, 2026, 12:57 PM IST

In an interview with Business Today's Shail and Sakshi, Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, discussed the impact of geopolitical tensions on the stock market. Addressing the volatility caused by the faltering ceasefire between Iran and the US, Shah stated, "This is first time when we are seeing kangaroo market. It goes up and down both ways." He noted that market events are largely determined by President Trump, Netanyahu, and Khamenei. Shah suggested that the upcoming US midterm elections in November could influence the situation, explaining that higher inflation and oil prices would go against the ruling party, meaning the "US will be interested in achieving a closure as soon as possible." Advising investors to maintain asset allocation and buy during corrections, Shah cautioned against expecting massive gains, noting, "Please don't expect return like COVID time crisis," as current market valuations are trading at eighteen times forward compared to ten times during the COVID crisis.

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