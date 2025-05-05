Market Masters: Devina Mehra On Investment Strategy Amid Volatility, Indo-Pak & Trump Tariffs

In a special edition of Market Masters, Devina Mehra, Founder & CMD of First Global, decodes investment strategy amid recent market volatility. Despite geopolitical concerns, the Sensex surged nearly 4% in April, marking its second consecutive monthly gain. Key drivers included easing valuations, strong FII inflows, optimism over a potential India-US trade deal, and above-normal monsoon forecasts. The Sensex rose 2,827 points, while the Nifty gained 815 points, adding ₹10.37 lakh crore to investor wealth. Devina Mehra shares insights on navigating volatility, the impact of global cues, and where smart money is moving in India’s resilient market landscape.