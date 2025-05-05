Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Market Masters: Devina Mehra On Investment Strategy Amid Volatility, Indo-Pak & Trump Tariffs

Market Masters: Devina Mehra On Investment Strategy Amid Volatility, Indo-Pak & Trump Tariffs

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • May 5, 2025,
  • Updated May 5, 2025, 5:47 PM IST

In a special edition of Market Masters, Devina Mehra, Founder & CMD of First Global, decodes investment strategy amid recent market volatility. Despite geopolitical concerns, the Sensex surged nearly 4% in April, marking its second consecutive monthly gain. Key drivers included easing valuations, strong FII inflows, optimism over a potential India-US trade deal, and above-normal monsoon forecasts. The Sensex rose 2,827 points, while the Nifty gained 815 points, adding ₹10.37 lakh crore to investor wealth. Devina Mehra shares insights on navigating volatility, the impact of global cues, and where smart money is moving in India’s resilient market landscape.

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended