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Market Masters Diwali Special: Maneesh Dangi's Top Stock Picks & Samvat 2083 Outlook

Market Masters Diwali Special: Maneesh Dangi's Top Stock Picks & Samvat 2083 Outlook

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 5, 2026,
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026, 4:49 PM IST

Where are the biggest investment opportunities in Samvat 2083? Which sectors and stocks could create wealth, and what should investors watch out for as they navigate the markets? In this special Diwali edition of Market Masters, Business Today brings you an insightful conversation with Maneesh Dangi, CEO & Founder, Mosaic Asset Management. Speaking with moderator Sakshi Batra, Dangi shares his perspective on India's equity markets, emerging investment opportunities, stock selection, market valuations and the road ahead for investors. From identifying potential multibaggers to navigating market risks and building wealth over the long term, this conversation explores the key themes that could shape India's markets in Samvat 2083.

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