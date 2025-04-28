Market Masters | Gautam Shah On The Impact Of Indo-Pak Tensions On Stock Markets And Sector Trends

Could escalating tensions between India and Pakistan affect investor sentiment and market stability? Following a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir, the incident, attributed to a group linked with Lashkar-e-Taiba, occurred in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley on April 22, 2025, around 110 kilometers from Srinagar. While this tragedy has had a significant impact on tourism in the region, it has also raised broader concerns about overall investor confidence. In this special edition of Market Masters, Gautam Shah, Founder of Goldilocks Global Research, offers his perspective on the potential effects of such geopolitical developments on the markets. He shares insights into market trends, sectors to watch, and investment strategies, while also providing guidance for SIP investors seeking stability and growth during uncertain times.