Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Market Masters | Gautam Shah On The Impact Of Indo-Pak Tensions On Stock Markets And Sector Trends

Market Masters | Gautam Shah On The Impact Of Indo-Pak Tensions On Stock Markets And Sector Trends

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 28, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 28, 2025, 2:40 PM IST

Could escalating tensions between India and Pakistan affect investor sentiment and market stability? Following a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir, the incident, attributed to a group linked with Lashkar-e-Taiba, occurred in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley on April 22, 2025, around 110 kilometers from Srinagar. While this tragedy has had a significant impact on tourism in the region, it has also raised broader concerns about overall investor confidence. In this special edition of Market Masters, Gautam Shah, Founder of Goldilocks Global Research, offers his perspective on the potential effects of such geopolitical developments on the markets. He shares insights into market trends, sectors to watch, and investment strategies, while also providing guidance for SIP investors seeking stability and growth during uncertain times.

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended