Market Masters LIVE: Where Should Investors Put Money Now? | Devina Mehra

Should investors stay focused on India or diversify globally? Is market sentiment a reliable guide, or should data drive investment decisions? In this edition of Market Masters, Devina Mehra, Founder & CMD, First Global, shares her perspective on navigating today's markets, building resilient portfolios, and avoiding common investing mistakes. She discusses the importance of global diversification, the outlook for Indian equities, sector preferences, currency trends, interest rates, technology, and the evolving opportunities across international markets. From long-term wealth creation to risk management, the conversation offers valuable insights for investors looking beyond short-term market noise. Watch this exclusive discussion hosted by Shailendra Bhatnagar, only on Business Today TV, as one of India's leading market veterans explains where smart money could be headed next.