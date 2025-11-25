Market Masters | Market Rally Holds! Nifty Above 26,000 | Top Gainers & Losers

In an interview on Business Today, veteran global investor Dr. Punita Kumar Sinha said that the tide has turned for Indian equities. After a painful 2025 marked by sharp underperformance, especially in small and mid-caps, India has begun outperforming global markets in the last 1-3 months. Despite record Nifty highs led by large-caps, valuations are now more reasonable, excesses have been purged, and strong domestic inflows continue to provide support.On Wall Street, she sees the recent tech/AI correction as temporary noise rather than the start of a bust. AI remains transformational, though valuations are stretched and volatility will persist. Gold and silver may stay supported amid uncertainty.Looking ahead to 2026, she expects India to outperform peers, with financials, domestic consumption, healthcare, and select mid-caps offering value. FIIs are likely to return as relative valuations improve. Long-term, India remains a compelling 10–15% CAGR story.