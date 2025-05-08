Market Masters | Samir Arora Exclusive | Operation Sindoor: Time To Worry Or Stay Put?

In an exclusive interview with Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, Samir Arora, Founder of Helios Capital, shares his insights on market volatility amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan under “Operation Sindoor.” With investors losing over ₹5 lakh crore in a single session, Arora discusses whether this panic-driven dip presents a buying opportunity or signals deeper risks. He offers a strategic take on which sectors to watch, how to manage market uncertainty, and whether staying invested makes sense. As markets reel, Arora urges calm, long-term thinking, and a focus on fundamental strength over short-term noise.