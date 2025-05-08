Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Market Masters | Samir Arora Exclusive | Operation Sindoor: Time To Worry Or Stay Put?

Market Masters | Samir Arora Exclusive | Operation Sindoor: Time To Worry Or Stay Put?

Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi ,
  • May 8, 2025,
  • Updated May 8, 2025, 7:39 PM IST

 

In an exclusive interview with Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, Samir Arora, Founder of Helios Capital, shares his insights on market volatility amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan under “Operation Sindoor.” With investors losing over ₹5 lakh crore in a single session, Arora discusses whether this panic-driven dip presents a buying opportunity or signals deeper risks. He offers a strategic take on which sectors to watch, how to manage market uncertainty, and whether staying invested makes sense. As markets reel, Arora urges calm, long-term thinking, and a focus on fundamental strength over short-term noise.

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended